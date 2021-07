When it comes to genetics, physical characteristics like hair and eye color often come to mind. However, genes can also determine your risk for certain types of cancers. "Mutations in the BRCA1 (BReast CAncer gene 1) and BRCA2 genes are associated with a predisposition to various cancers, most commonly breast and ovarian carcinomas," explains Priyanka Mittar, DO, medical oncologist and hematologist at the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC. "Approximately 15% of ovarian cancer will be associated with a germline BRCA mutation, and for that reason it is standard care to test all ovarian cancer patients."