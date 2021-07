Luke Bryan is ready to give fans a closer look at his life. The American Idol judge, 44, is the star of the new IMDb TV original docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary. The show, which premieres August 6, will detail his rise to stardom and feature exclusive home videos and photos. In addition to the access, the show will feature interviews with the country hitmaker's family. "He was just this big goofy ball of energy that I loved," wife, Caroline Boyer, says in the trailer. "I had a mission and a path and she was at the end of it," Bryan says of his wife. "Being gone for weeks at a time never got any easier. The pressure never let up."