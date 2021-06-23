Cancel
Wiscasset, ME

Gordon on dean's list

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 9 days ago

Lindsey M. Gordon of Wiscasset was named to the dean's list at Norwich University (Northfield, Vermont) for the spring 2021 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean's List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean's List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

