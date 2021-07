THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new leader for Thomasville City Schools has been named. Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. was named the new superintendent of the city school system. “We are confident that under Dr. Bryant’s leadership, the academic, artistic and athletic potential of our students will continue to flourish,” the school system said in a Facebook post. “We are so excited to begin the 2021-22 school year with Dr. Bryant.”