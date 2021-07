All eyes will be on Tampa on Tuesday night when the Rays host the Red Sox in the official debut of super-prospect Wander Franco. The 20-year-old has been the best prospect in baseball for two years running, and legend has it that scouts pegged him as a future big leaguer in the Dominican at age 10. The switch-hitting shortstop owns a lifetime average of over .330 in the minor leagues and will be expected to ignite a scuffling Rays offense as Tampa looks to end a six-game losing streak.