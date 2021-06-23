Kate Hudson on Magic of Childhood Trips with Mom Goldie Hawn: 'I Don't Want to Lose That'

For Kate Hudson, growing up meant lots of family road trips with her brother Oliver Hudson, mom Goldie Hawn - and no other distractions!. "When we were kids and we would go on road trips or we would travel, we had each other, Uno and any toys," Hudson, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her partnership with INFINITI for its all-new 2022 QX60. "I remember at one point, we got really into playing jacks. It's funny because it forced us to really sort of be imaginative and connect."