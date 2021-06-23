Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth high-rise announces first commercial tenant

By Laura Butterbrodt
Duluth News Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregorich & Matack Family Dental is the first commercial tenant announced for The Lakeview, a 15-story mixed-use development under construction in downtown Duluth. Northstar Development Interests LLC and Landmark Development announced the partnership Tuesday. In the announcement, the developer stated that the project, which began construction earlier this spring after more than a year of delays, is expected to be completed in 2023.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
#High Rise #Essentia Health #Vision Northland
