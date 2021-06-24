Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scooter Braun claims Taylor Swift feud is ‘confusing’ and ‘not based on anything factual’

By Rachel Brodsky
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bqff4_0ad9DJ1o00

Music mogul Scooter Braun has opened up about tensions with Taylor Swift in a new interview.

Braun purchased Swift’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, in 2019, plus the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums. Later, in November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that is believed to be north of $300 million.

At the time of the original sale, Swift condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry”.

Braun, for context, is one of the most well-known music managers in the business, overseeing the careers of pop stars like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande. Earlier this year, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings merged with South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE, who famously introduced K-pop group BTS to the world.

In an interview with Variety , Braun commented on the public fallout with Swift, who is currently re-recording the masters to her first albums with Universal Music Group.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” Braun said. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

In November 2020, Swift said, “[Braun] would never even quote my team a price” and that she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would “silence [her] forever.” Braun’s team disputes the claim.

"I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work,” Swift wrote in a social media post at the time. “My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal and they've never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me."

“The thing that struck me the worst is the word ‘bully’,” Braun continued. “I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding. The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me. In the long run, I’m happy for my life’s work to be the legacy I leave behind.”

The Independent has reached out to Swift’s representation for comment.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

159K+
Followers
85K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absolutely Not#Big Machine Records#Ithaca Holdings#South Korean#Hybe#Bts#Universal Music Group#Nda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionstateofpress.com

Selena Gomez on How Taylor Swift Inspired Her Fashion as Singer

Selena Gomez candidly discussed her biggest fashion moments over her more than 10 years in the spotlight in a new video with Vogue. Among the biggest things she revealed in the 11-minute video? The role her close friend Taylor Swift played in the way Gomez dressed in her late teens as she started her pop star career.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Taylor Swift’s Revenge Against Scooter Braun Continues: Re-recorded “Red” Album Will Drop November 19th

Taylor Swift will not let up in her campaign against Scooter Braun. She’s determined to render his purchase and flip sale of her master recordings be worthless. Taylor is dropping the re-recorded version of her album, “Red,” on November 19th. This will be her second re-recorded album designed to take the place of the original recordings. She owns the new ones.
Beauty & FashionReporter

Selena Gomez: Taylor Swift was my style icon

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift influenced her fashion style. The 28-year-old singer looked toward the 'Lover' hitmaker to navigated her sense of style during her early pop-star days after she received controversy for donning a strapless dress in her 'Love You Like a Love Song' music video. She told Vogue:...
Congress & Courts101 WIXX

Ariana Grande, Pink, Halsey, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga & more urge Congress to pass the Equality Act

More than 300 artists have banded together to sign an open letter urging the U.S. Senate to pass HR5, otherwise known as the Equality Act. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Pink, Bebe Rexha, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, The Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers, Camilla Cabello and Katy Perry are just a few of the many, many stars who’ve signed the letter.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Taylor Swift to release her ‘version’ of ‘Red’ album

Jake Gyllenhaal might want to steer clear of social media today. Two months after Taylor Swift’s rollout of her re-recording of “Fearless,” the singer, 31, announced a release date for another do-over. Fans have speculated for months that she would surprise Swifties with a June 18 midnight drop of “1989...
CelebritiesBillboard

See the Best Fan Responses to Taylor Swift's Surprise 'Red (Taylor's Version)' News

Swifties are a pretty savvy bunch, deciphering clues and Easter eggs that Taylor Swift drops like breadcrumbs across her social media profiles and public appearances. Even so, fans -- who were convinced that the next re-recorded release following this year's No. 1 album Fearless (Taylor's Version) would be a reworked 1989 -- were thrown off on Friday (June 18) with the announcement that the next re-recorded album in Swift's catalog would be her fourth, Red (Taylor's Version).
Celebritiesb975.com

Taylor Swift “blown away” by evermore’s return to No. 1, surpasses her own record

Taylor Swift is no stranger to breaking records, but you wouldn’t know from her reaction. For the fourth nonconsecutive week in a row, Swift’s ninth studio album. returned to the top of the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending June 3, according to MCR Data, Billboard reports. The push to number one was fueled largely in part by the release of the record’s vinyl LP, autographed CDs and discounts on the digital album, as noted by the publication.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Taylor Swift Sets ‘Red’ as Next Re-Record, Out in November

Taylor Swift’s 2012 album “Red” is next in line in her series of album re-records. After much fan speculation, Swift announced on social media Friday that the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will be released on Nov. 19. The re-recording will feature 30 songs, including one unspecified ten-minute track that fans are already speculating could be the nearly legendary extended version of “All Too Well.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Report: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Planning To Elope

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn planning to elope? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Skipping The Formal Ceremony?. Twelve months ago, Star alleged Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

On this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift "Refused" To Sit Down With Him Over Fight About Masters

Two years ago, a line was drawn between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun after he purchased Big Machine. Included in the mega-deal were the rights to Swift's master recordings of her first six studio albums, and what followed was an unleashing of the singer's fans who slammed Braun. Swift accused him of not even "[quoting] my team a price" so she could buy them back and stated that Braun attempted to edge her into signing a non-disclosure agreement that would "silence me forever."