The Los Angeles Clippers fell short in Game 4, and nobody’s more disappointed than their team owner Steve Ballmer. With the Clippers down three points with just a shade over six seconds remaining, Paul George had two free throws to potentially inch LA closer to overtime. Unfortunately, PG was a little short on the attempt, as it clanked on the front rim before trickling out. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who was watching from directly under the basket, was caught grimacing after the miss.