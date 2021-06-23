Gurus Releases the Doubledecker MkII

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu distribution has decided to offer commercial support for Blender, a popular open source application. Canonical has decided to offer support for Blender on multiple operating systems, not just Ubuntu. Beta News reports: "Blender is one of the most important open source projects, as the 3D graphics application suite is used by countless people at home, for business, and in education. The software can be used on many platforms, such as Windows, Mac, and of course, Linux. Today, Ubuntu-maker Canonical announces it will offer paid enterprise support for Blender LTS. How cool is that? Surprisingly, this support will not only be for Ubuntu users. Heck, it isn't even limited to Linux installations. Actually, Canonical will offer this support to Blender LTS users on Windows, Mac, and Linux." Professionals interested in Blender support can visit Canonical's support page for Blender.