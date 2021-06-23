Cancel
Steve Vai

Gurus Releases the Doubledecker MkII

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned between 2012 and 2014, and released in late 2015, The 1959 Doubledecker along with the Echosex 2°, were our flagship products. Our goal was to make a pedal that sounds like an amp, in term of dynamics, velocity, and harmonic content. The result is the latest iteration of the Doubledecker.

www.premierguitar.com
TechnologySonic State

Sinevibes Releases Whirl v2

Barber-pole phaser AU+VST effect plugin for Mac updated 23/06/21. Sinevibes has announced the release of Whirl v2 barber-pole phaser effect plugin for Mac. They say that this new generation brings AU and VST3 formats, user interface size scaling up to 200%, as well as built-in preset management functions. The DSP engine has also been thoroughly reconfigured to offer a much more flexible and deep-sounding effect. Here's more direct from Sinevibes...
ElectronicsSonic State

Krotos Releases Concept 2

Upgraded synth gets a new granular engine and advanced shape modulator 22/06/21. Krotos has announced Concept 2, the latest version of what they describe as their powerful but simple to use synth plugin. Krotos founder and CEO, Orfeas Boteas told us, "Time is valuable for those working in sound creation, often the technology gets in the way which stifles their creativity. We wanted to give creators access to a rich sound design palette and let their imagination run wild without having to spend time learning how to use it. With Concept 2, you can get lost in the music, not the manual."
Musicavantmusicnews.com

New Takuroku Releases

TAKU SUGIMOTO – G MAJOR (2, 3, 5, 7 / III, IV, V) / VII / G MAJOR (2, 3, 5, 7 / III, IV, V) Taku Sugimoto is one of our favourite guitarists. Having cut teeth in Japan’s underground scene in the 1990’s, he has gone on to sculpt his distinct brand of elliptical guitar playing, a kind of ultra-minimalism akin to the work of the Wandelweiser collective. As Bruce Russell of the Dead C has written, “Sugimoto is perhaps the pre-eminent stylist on the guitar … He brings a golden glow to every session he partakes in, having abandoned amped up noise in favour of a much more introspective and calligraphic style of play.” He has collaborated with other Japanese musicians involved in the Onkyo movement, such as Sachiko M, Toshimaru Nakamura and Otomo Yoshihide. He has also collaborated with musicians from European free improvisation scenes, notably trombonist Radu Malfatti and guitarist Keith Rowe.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII review

The update to the three-time Award-winning Audio Pro C10 gets AirPlay 2 and Google Cast to complete a multi-room home run. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. powered by. Audio Pro is in the highly favourable position of having produced one of our favourite...
RetailPosted by
American Songwriter

Lorde to Release ‘Solar Power’

Timed to the sole solar eclipse in 2021, Lorde released new single “Solar Power,” the title track from her third studio album, Solar Power (Universal Music New Zealand), out Aug. 20. In addition to the album, Lorde revealed a North American tour, which will kick off April of 2022, and her first since 2018.
Electronicsheadfonia.com

Empire Ears Bravado MKII Review

Today we share the review of the Empire Ears Bravado MKII, which is a $799 USD priced tribrid Universal IEM. Disclaimer: Empire Ears Bravado MKII was provided directly by Empire Ears. Astell & Kern SP2000SS was primarily used as the source. The review reflects my honest opinion. The no-sound topics are similar to the ESR MKII review since they share similar packaging and design elements.
Entertainmentpremierguitar.com

Auditory Illusions: Yanny or Laurel?

"Yanny or Laurel" was the name of a famous auditory illusion that came up in 2018. An auditory illusion is the equivalent of an optical illusion, where the listener hears something that is either not there or even technically impossible, due to a false perception or bias. In the case...
MusicPunknews.org

Vial release “Violet” video

Vial have released a music video for their new song "Violet". The video was directed by Jasia Ka. The song is off their upcoming album Loudmouth due out July 30 via Get Better Records. Vial released Grow Up in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musicpremierguitar.com

What Exactly is a “Drop 2” Chord?

Understand how to create drop 2 voicings. Learn to smoothly transition between chords. Create a larger vocabulary of chords to pick from. {u'media': u'[rebelmouse-document-pdf 10671 site_id=20368559 original_filename="Drop2Chords-July21.pdf"]', u'file_original_url': u'https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/documents/10671/Drop2Chords-July21.pdf', u'type': u'pdf', u'id': 10671, u'media_html': u'Drop2Chords-July21.pdf'}. Inversions are one of the fundamental fountains of knowledge when it comes to learning harmony....
MusicantiMUSIC

Beartooth Release 'Skin' Video

Beartooth are celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, entitled "Below", with the release of a music video for the record's latest single "Skin". The band's vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say about the new single, "'Skin' is the most 'easy listening' kind of song that you're gonna get on this album.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Ad Vanderveen - Release (Self-Released)

Soulful, old-fashioned country folk singer Ad Vanderveen has returned with his newest album Release, which marks a big step up in production and his abilities as a songwriter, definitively crystallizing a style and aesthetic that stands out in a modern era. Vanderveen’s vocals are reminiscent of Neil Young, and Release could have easily found a comfortable home in the 70s among other rootsy folk records by Young, Bob Dylan, and Van Morrison. The production is more restrained, befitting the style, but like the sound of Harvest or Blood on the Tracks that doesn’t preclude a Phil Spector sensibility of lush strings and layered instrumentation as long as the result is organic.
Softwaredistrowatch.com

News and Open Source Releases

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu distribution has decided to offer commercial support for Blender, a popular open source application. Canonical has decided to offer support for Blender on multiple operating systems, not just Ubuntu. Beta News reports: "Blender is one of the most important open source projects, as the 3D graphics application suite is used by countless people at home, for business, and in education. The software can be used on many platforms, such as Windows, Mac, and of course, Linux. Today, Ubuntu-maker Canonical announces it will offer paid enterprise support for Blender LTS. How cool is that? Surprisingly, this support will not only be for Ubuntu users. Heck, it isn't even limited to Linux installations. Actually, Canonical will offer this support to Blender LTS users on Windows, Mac, and Linux." Professionals interested in Blender support can visit Canonical's support page for Blender.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Chrome to release new album

Weirdo-psyche-punkers Chrome will release a new album this Summer. It's called Scaropy and it's out August 13 via Cleopatra. In addition to having mastermind Helios Creed, the band's lineup now includes Hilary “Stench” Hanes who was Chrome’s bass player for the band’s classic ’80s albums. Tommy L. Cyborg, Aleph Omega, and Lou Minatti XIII also return to the band. You can see the track list below. The band released Feel It Like a Scientist in 2014 and Techromancy in 2017.
Musicwrir.org

Pre-releases???? Yep

TJ CABOT & THEE ARTIFICIAL REJECTS, “Off the Edge”. from Dick Charles / Get Ready Get Set .​.​.​.​and more.,. from Bubble Gum For Josh (Demo)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Q 105.7

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
ComputersQt Blog

Qt for MCUs 1.9 released

A new feature update of Qt for MCUs is now available. Download version 1.9 to create your applications on Linux systems and for new target platforms, get access to the new PaintedItem and font quality APIs, discover new demos and examples, and more. Newcomers can get a free evaluation here,...