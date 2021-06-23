East Lee County Chamber of Commerce holds Award Gala 2021
An evening of steak dinners and crystal stars highlighted the East Lee County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala Saturday at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, marking the chamber’s 58th anniversary and honoring teachers and public servants for their community contributions during last year’s pandemic. The gala also recognized the chamber’s success as it works to realize a post-pandemic future as a South West Florida presence.thelehighacresgazette.com