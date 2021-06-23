Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

East Lee County Chamber of Commerce holds Award Gala 2021

By Admin
Posted by 
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 9 days ago

An evening of steak dinners and crystal stars highlighted the East Lee County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala Saturday at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, marking the chamber’s 58th anniversary and honoring teachers and public servants for their community contributions during last year’s pandemic. The gala also recognized the chamber’s success as it works to realize a post-pandemic future as a South West Florida presence.

thelehighacresgazette.com
Community Policy
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
1K+
Followers
830
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Country Club, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burt Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Florida#Friendship#Auction#Covid#Harnes Marsh Elementary#Veterans Park Academy#The Arts#The Gateway Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County school board spending????

Something mighty fishy with H-14 agenda item for 6/22/21 meeting. Why is the school board spending over 600k for one child to go into a residential education girl’s facility in Idaho for three years?. If you research the name of this Idaho facility and its various past and present iterations...
Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee Commissioners approve design contract for Able Canal shared-use pathway

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a design contract for the 6-mile long Able Canal shared-use pathway in Lehigh Acres. Florida-based Kisinger Campo & Associates Corp. will design an approximately six-mile-long shared-use pathway with a bicycle/pedestrian bridge, high-emphasis crosswalks, shade structures, landscaping, and other amenities. It will create additional access and connections for pedestrians and bicyclists to community points of interest and destinations in the Able Canal corridor and within Lehigh Acres from Harns Marsh to Joel Boulevard.