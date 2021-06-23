East Lee County Chamber of Commerce holds Award Gala 2021

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a design contract for the 6-mile long Able Canal shared-use pathway in Lehigh Acres. Florida-based Kisinger Campo & Associates Corp. will design an approximately six-mile-long shared-use pathway with a bicycle/pedestrian bridge, high-emphasis crosswalks, shade structures, landscaping, and other amenities. It will create additional access and connections for pedestrians and bicyclists to community points of interest and destinations in the Able Canal corridor and within Lehigh Acres from Harns Marsh to Joel Boulevard.