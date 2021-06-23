JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT WED 11:30AM UPDATE

New to the forum, I posted in general fishing but then saw this sub forum so reposting. Will be fishing the Indian Rocks Beach area next week from the surf. Have caught several snook over the last couple years on a fly rod from the surf but bringing some traditional gear now that my son is old enough to give them a shot. I’ve got two 3000 series reels with braid on them, would adding a fluorocarbon leader be ok or would I be better off fishing mono and adding a fluorocarbon leader? I know snook can be skiddish, don’t want braid turning them off. Any advice on lures other than DOA’s and a few plugs?