“Although we have not talked about Animal Crossing During the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021, we have plans to ensure that its 33 million players continue to have on their islands with fun new activities to participate in. Stay tuned for what’s on the way ”. With those words, Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, spoke in a conversation with his colleagues. The Verge. In it, Bowser was questioned by the strange absence of news that New Horizons has experienced During the last few months, in which, Mario update aside, has been limited to incorporating cosmetics and repeating the events of last year. Although many expected to hear about the future of the game during the fair, Bowser’s statements make it clear that the thing will be done to beg, although at least it’s on its way.