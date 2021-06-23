Daily News Round Up
Doctors Say Unvaccinated Individuals Can Expect To Get COVID. State health officials and experts with the University of Utah say unvaccinated individuals can expect to get the COVID-19 Delta variant. Researchers say choosing not to get vaccinated is a choice to ultimately get infected by the virus as data from the state Department of Health suggests that the variant is on its way to become the dominant strain in the state. The World Health Organization declared it as a variant of concern as it is the fastest and fittest strain of the virus yet. Officials urge Utahns to get vaccinated now, but if they choose not to, they advise those individuals to wear masks and avoid crowds.www.890kdxu.com