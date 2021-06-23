Daily News Round Up

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDoctors Say Unvaccinated Individuals Can Expect To Get COVID. State health officials and experts with the University of Utah say unvaccinated individuals can expect to get the COVID-19 Delta variant. Researchers say choosing not to get vaccinated is a choice to ultimately get infected by the virus as data from the state Department of Health suggests that the variant is on its way to become the dominant strain in the state. The World Health Organization declared it as a variant of concern as it is the fastest and fittest strain of the virus yet. Officials urge Utahns to get vaccinated now, but if they choose not to, they advise those individuals to wear masks and avoid crowds.

Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
Posted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Posted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Reopening Oregon is dangerous

Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon (“Oregon is officially open. Here’s what’s different,” June 30) is completely wrong. To lift restrictions now, when the Delta variant is surging and scientists (including the World Health Organization) are strongly recommending wearing masks, physical distancing and other forms of mitigation, is dangerously irresponsible. Just consider the alarming situation in Israel, where the population is highly vaccinated but still suffering multiple Delta breakthroughs. The Delta variant, if allowed to spread unchecked, has the potential to cause widespread harm in this state. Gov. Brown should reinstate COVID-19 restrictions immediately.
Posted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
Posted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Posted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Register-Guard

Oregon hospitals struggle to deal with jammed emergency rooms after exodus of nurses

After 18 years as a nurse, much of it in the emergency department, Jeremy Lail considered himself a battle-tested veteran. But in June, he asked his bosses at Providence Portland Medical Center if he could go on leave. Lail said he’s overwhelmed by the horde of patients seeking treatment at his ER and unnerved at the erratic, angry nature of many of those patients.

