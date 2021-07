A judge ruled Thursday that the City of Minneapolis must add more officers to its police force because numbers dipped below those mandated by a municipal charter. Under the law, the city council must fund a police force of at least 0.0017 employees per resident. With the estimated city population in 2019 at around 429,606, that means there have to be at least 730.33 officers, according to the ruling from Minnesota District Court Judge Jamie L. Anderson. The judge said that both sides of the case agreed that the MPD would be on pace to only have 649 sworn officers next January 1st, only 637 by April 1 of next year, 669 officers on June 1, 2022, and 721 on January 1, 2023.