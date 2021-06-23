NBA Live Mobile 21: How to earn coins easily in the game

NBA Live Mobile from the houses of EA, the masterminds of the sports mobile gaming industry with popular titles like FIFA Mobile, UFC Mobile, and Madden Mobile is quite popular among fans of basketball around the world. The game offers tons of features, game modes, and high-quality graphics. Released in July 2016, the franchise is almost 5 years old and still stands out as the best mobile basketball game. Though gamers enjoy the incredible and stunning gameplay, coin-making is what every player in the game is concerned about. Having plenty of coins has a lot of advantages. In this guide, we will discuss the simple yet efficient ways to grind the game and earn coins easily in NBA Live Mobile 21 without ever spending a dime!