Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NBA Live Mobile 21: How to earn coins easily in the game

By Balraj Singh
gamingonphone.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Live Mobile from the houses of EA, the masterminds of the sports mobile gaming industry with popular titles like FIFA Mobile, UFC Mobile, and Madden Mobile is quite popular among fans of basketball around the world. The game offers tons of features, game modes, and high-quality graphics. Released in July 2016, the franchise is almost 5 years old and still stands out as the best mobile basketball game. Though gamers enjoy the incredible and stunning gameplay, coin-making is what every player in the game is concerned about. Having plenty of coins has a lot of advantages. In this guide, we will discuss the simple yet efficient ways to grind the game and earn coins easily in NBA Live Mobile 21 without ever spending a dime!

gamingonphone.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Live#Fifa Mobile#Mobile Gaming#Fifa Mobile#Ufc Mobile#Madden Mobile#Nba Live Mobile 21#Coin Blitz#Live Emblems#Exchange Live Tickets#The Ultimate Store#Blocks And Dunks#League Training Ground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

PUBG Mobile Game Returns

The super popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile is returning to India after being banned in September 2020. TechCrunch reports. The app is going to be available for early access in Google Play Store. However, it will be under a new name, that name being Battlegrounds Mobile India. There will also be some changes to the game. For example, there will be green blood and there will also be a new account system.
Video GamesGamasutra

How To Evaluate Mobile Game Ideas

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. For the young (and otherwise) developers passionate about an idea of a particular game. Here is a question...
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

The mobile gaming gold rush

Electronic Arts this morning announced that it will pay $1.4 billion to buy Playdemic, a mobile gaming studio whose titles include "Golf Clash," from Warner Bros. Why it matters: This comes just months after EA paid $2.1 billion to buy Glu Mobile. It also resolves talk that not all of WB Games would get included in the Discovery merger.
NBAchatsports.com

How do NBA players relax before a big game?

Some people may think that professional players are impervious to stress, but that’s only because they’ve learned how to manage it. Big players have all sorts of rituals that help them get in the right headspace before a game. Some will have specific drills that they like to run while others are a little bit more, well, esoteric. Let’s take a look at some of the things NBA players like to do before games to get the nerves out.
NBAFanSided

Nets vs Bucks NBA live stream reddit for NBA Playoffs Game 7

How to watch Game 7 tonight between the Bucks and Nets, including Nets vs Bucks NBA live stream information and more. Buckle up, it’s Game 7. Few things are as exciting as a win-or-go home game in the NBA Playoffs, especially with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. That’s exactly the situation we find ourselves in tonight, as the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets clash in a Game 7 that will have plenty of ripple effects after the final buzzer sounds.
NBANBC Washington

How to Watch NBA 2K League: Wizards District Gaming Vs. Grizz Gaming

How to watch NBA 2K League: Wizards District Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards District Gaming is on a roll, having won five straight games after sweeping NetsGC in Week 4 of the regular season. They'll look to continue their roll against Grizz Gaming in...
NBAthestreamable.com

How to Watch the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery Live For Free Without Cable

For four teams, the dream of a Larry O’Brien trophy is still a possibility, as the Clippers, Suns, Hawks, and Bucks are still in it to win the 2021 NBA Championship. Then there were other playoff teams who made the tournament but couldn’t finish. For the teams who didn’t even...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

EA Play Live Schedule Announced With Five Separate Broadcasts Across July

E3 may have been a couple of weeks ago at this point, but a few major players were missing from the festivities. Electronic Arts hasn't been an official part of E3 for a few years now, typically opting to host its separate EA Play event a few blocks from E3 when the event can happen in person. However, with E3 happening virtually this year, EA adjusted its schedule a bit. Now taking place in the middle of July, EA Play Live will feature four individual Spotlights centered on specific genres, franchises, and corners of the EA publishing arm, as well as one main stream on July 22 with the bulk of the company's major announcements.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

“TV style” adverts coming to console and PC games, EA and Hi-Rez Studios have signed up

An in-game advertising platform called playerWON has launched which will allow publishers to drop in 15 or 30 second ‘TV style’ adverts in to games which, if watched, unlock perks within the game. EA and Hi Rez Studios, creators of Smite, Paladins and Realm Royale, have signed up to use the new platform along with some of the “world’s biggest gaming studios”. The platform is owned by Simulmedia, a TV advertising company.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Will Battlefield 2042 be on Xbox Game Pass?

There is a ton of speculation around the upcoming Battlefield 2042, and Xbox fans have been wondering if it will be on the Game Pass at launch. Here’s everything we know about this so far. The highly-anticipated Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22, and there is a...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass loses CrossCode, Downwell, and more soon

Our first batch of Xbox Game Pass casualties for July has appeared in the 'leaving soon' section of the Game Pass app. CrossCode, Downwell, and Endless Space 2 will all drop out of Xbox Game Pass soon. So far, a date for when these games will leave hasn't appeared on...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Wild Rift ESL Mobile Championship 2021 for Oceania details are out now

ESL Mobile in collaboration with Riot Games has finally revealed the details of League of Legends Wild Rift Championship 2021 for the Oceania region after the ESL Mobile announcement made in March. The competitive players from the Oceania region are extremely delighted about the announcement and feel that the tournament will pave the ways for mobile Esports to grow in their region.
FIFAcogconnected.com

Electronic Arts Announced EA Play Live Spotlight Broadcast Series

Electronic Arts is a leader in the video game industry and publishes titles such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order and more. Although Electronic Arts was not at E3 2021, Battlefield 2042 was officially showcased to the world, with an explosive announcement trailer. Besides that announcement, Electronic Arts has reserved most of its video games and it makes sense, as the company has officially released its lineup and plan for EA Play Live. Fans can expect the ‘deepest of dives’. Throughout the month of July, Electronic Arts will host five different broadcasts, made up of four individual spotlights and concluding in a main show. The series will run from 8th July to 22nd July 2021.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Junkworld is the newest tower defense game from Ironhide Studios

Ironhide Games has announced via Twitter the release of a new tower defense game Junkworld. The game will be available on Google Play in the countries of the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Uruguay. They are looking to roll out the launch of Junkworld in more countries and iOS in the future. The pre-registration link has been provided in their tweet.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Crunchyroll Games Launches Co-Op Multiplayer RPG MITRASPHERE on Mobile Devices

Crunchyroll Games recently launched a new cooperative multiplayer RPG for Android and iOS called Mitrasphere from Bank of Innovation and JetSynthesys. In the game, you can create a fully customizable character in one of five classes: Swordsman, Guardian, Cleric, Archer, and Mage. Don’t worry though, as you can switch between them in-game. Fans will also be able to do more than just play through a story. Other game modes include Boss Battles, Ancient Raids, and Events!
UEFAgamingonphone.com

FIFA Mobile 21 National Heroes Event Guide

After the completion of the Champions League Event, EA brings the National Heroes Event in FIFA Mobile 21 to celebrate the heroes from the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020. As the footballers take part in the continental tournaments, we the players get a chance to play with their in-game versions. So, therefore, progress through a trio of Adventure Paths, where you’ll play Matches and Skill Games on your way to exciting rewards. Build specific nation-themed squads as you face off against other challengers in VS Attack and Head to Head. National Heroes starts now!