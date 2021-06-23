Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

91 patients treated for TB after spine surgery with infected allograft

By Laura Dyrda -
beckersspine.com
 10 days ago

The number of patients treated for tuberculosis after undergoing spine surgery with FiberCel, a bone matrix allograft, is growing. Ninety-one individuals across the U.S. who received Aziyo Biologics' allograft underwent treatment for tuberculosis as of June 15, according to a Delaware Online report. The company issued a voluntary recall of FiberCel on June 2 after seven of 23 patients at a single hospital tested positive for tuberculosis.

www.beckersspine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberculosis#Medtronic#Tb#Fibercel#Aziyo Biologics#Delaware Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Electronicsbeckersspine.com

A breakdown of 7 robots in spine surgery

The Mazor SpineAssist was the first robot approved by the FDA to guide the placement of pedicle screws in 2004. Since then, the market has developed rapidly, with several medical device companies launching their own versions of spine robots, with many more yet to come. Robots have been lauded by...
Loma Linda, CAllu.edu

Robotic thoracic surgery offers LLU patients minimally invasive options

Chest surgeons at Loma Linda University Health are the region’s pioneers in combining human skill with advanced technology by wielding surgical robots since 2018 to optimize already 250 patients’ experiences and outcomes from certain chest surgeries. “Loma Linda University Health is the first and only medical center in the Inland...
Durham, NCMedicalXpress

New protocol aims for early extubation in cardiac surgery patients

(HealthDay)—The Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control quality improvement approach can be used to increase the rate of early extubation in adults following cardiac surgery, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of Critical Care Nurse. Myra F. Ellis, R.N., from Duke University Hospital in Durham, North...
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Investigators analyse factors associated with patient satisfaction after refractive surgery

A recent retrospective analysis of LASIK and PRK patients helped to provide insights into patient satisfaction postoperatively. Such analyses might lead to improved patient outcomes. This article was reviewed by Dr Julie M. Schallhorn. Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are critical to gaining an understanding of patient experience after laser vision correction...
HealthNature.com

Treating hypertension: who speaks for the patient?

The dissemination of medical knowledge traditionally has followed a hierarchical pattern. It starts with the rigorous work of researchers and experts in a particular field, and proceeds through the processes of creating publications, analyses of valid sources of relevant evidence, and the writing of clinical practice guidelines. Then, through a variety of written, in-person, and on-line educational programs, clinicians are advised about best practices, and in turn guide their patients into understanding and dealing with their own health issues.
Healthksl.com

A New Approach to Spine Surgery is More Precise and Safe

No one wants spine surgery, but some people need it. A new approach is making the process a better experience for patients. Now, doctors are able to use a robotic system to help in multiple aspects of the surgery. Dr. Paul Johnson, Spine Surgeon at Lakeview Hospital, shares how the...
Healthkhn.org

Elective Surgery Deemed Risky Within 7 Weeks Of Covid Infections

NBC News reports on how doctors are struggling to understand the lingering impact of a covid infection and how it can negatively impact outcomes of elective surgery. Separately, research says SARS-CoV-2 can directly attack cells lining the GI tract of patients. As the number of people who have had Covid-19...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

New technique to treat middle ear infections

Source: Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. In a new study, researchers have designed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to inactivate Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common bacterium that causes the infection. FULL STORY. Middle ear infections, also known as otitis media, affect more than 80% of...
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Mostly Positive Results for Diabetic Patients After Cataract Surgery

As technology evolves and newer techniques for cataract surgery are performed, patients with diabetes who undergo cataract surgery are experiencing consistently good visual outcomes. A study called Action to Control Cardiovascular Risk in Diabetes (ACCORD) aimed to identify the predictors of these visual outcomes specifically in people with diabetes. A...
Healthosfhealthcare.org

Helping patients recover quickly from major surgeries

After undergoing major surgeries like a hip replacement or hysterectomy, it was common for patients to be put on bed rest for an extended period of time. Pain was managed primarily with narcotics and individuals were gradually reintroduced to eating food. However, research has shown these traditional practices lead to...
CancerMedscape News

Prevalence and Outcome of COVID-19 Infection in Cancer Patients

Nathanael R. Fillmore, PhD; Jennifer La, PhD; Raphael E. Szalat, MD; David P. Tuck, MD; Vinh Nguyen, MS; Cenk Yildirim, MS; Nhan V. Do, MD; Mary T. Brophy, MD; Nikhil C. Munshi, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Background: Emerging data suggest variability in susceptibility and outcome to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Health Servicesmassdevice.com

Philips treats first patient with 3D intracardiac echocardiography catheter

Dr. Mohamad Adnan Alkhouli performed a left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) procedure with Philips’ VeriSight Pro platform at the Minneapolis-based Mayo Clinic. The real-time 3D Philips intracardiac echocardiography catheter, when combined with Philips’ premium cardiology ultrasound system (EPIQ CVx), offers 2D and 3D live image guidance for a wide range of procedures for structural heart disease and electrophysiology, according to a news release.
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Older patients with heart failure denied effective treatments

Sophia Antipolis - 1 July 2021: Heart failure patients aged 80 and above are less likely to receive recommended therapies and dosages compared to their younger counterparts, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. "Guidelines recommend the...