91 patients treated for TB after spine surgery with infected allograft
The number of patients treated for tuberculosis after undergoing spine surgery with FiberCel, a bone matrix allograft, is growing. Ninety-one individuals across the U.S. who received Aziyo Biologics' allograft underwent treatment for tuberculosis as of June 15, according to a Delaware Online report. The company issued a voluntary recall of FiberCel on June 2 after seven of 23 patients at a single hospital tested positive for tuberculosis.www.beckersspine.com