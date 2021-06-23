Cancel
Here are the Triangle athletes who will compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

By Jeremiah Holloway
With the 2021 Olympics set to take place in Tokyo from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics to follow immediately after, here are athletes with ties to the Triangle area. A two-time Paralympic medalist, Aspden will participate in the Tokyo Paralympics. In the Paralympic trials in Minnesota, she placed first in the 50-meter free, 100-meter free, and 100-meter backstroke. Aspden graduated from Leesville Road High School in 2018 and attends Queens in Charlotte as a journalism and digital media major.

