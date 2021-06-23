EDHCSD directors decide to keep parks illuminated
Blackstone community requests for the shutdown of parking lot lights at the village’s future park have been, essentially, shutdown. Prior to the June 10 El Dorado Hills Community Services District Board of Directors meeting, Blackstone HOA President Bob Hendricks logged multiple inquiries, referring the area’s designation as a “dark sky” community. He proposed several solutions, which included turning off lights in both Blackstone Village Park and Valley View Park, as well as adding low-voltage pathway lighting in the village park that would not impact the dark sky environment.www.mtdemocrat.com