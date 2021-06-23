Dan Aptor Joins REGO Payment Architectures’ Team as Head of Strategy
BLUE BELL, PA — REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) announced that Dan Aptor, will be joining REGO as Head of Strategy. Dan Aptor, most recently served as an Assistant Vice President of Digital Product Management and Delivery for AT&T, where he led Customer Lifecycle Management for Consumer Mobility & Entertainment. He is also a former Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company, where he led the growth of the mobile gaming division.www.mychesco.com