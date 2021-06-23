Dan Aptor Joins REGO Payment Architectures’ Team as Head of Strategy

As we emerge from a year plagued by a coronavirus pandemic and stunted by an abrupt pause in nearly every facet of life—a year punctuated by ongoing racial and social unrest—now more than ever, higher education institutions and other organizations across the globe are recognizing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). They are rethinking and reimagining ways to advance DEI on college campuses and in the workplace, and for many compelling reasons.