Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dan Aptor Joins REGO Payment Architectures’ Team as Head of Strategy

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BLUE BELL, PA — REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB: RPMT) announced that Dan Aptor, will be joining REGO as Head of Strategy. Dan Aptor, most recently served as an Assistant Vice President of Digital Product Management and Delivery for AT&T, where he led Customer Lifecycle Management for Consumer Mobility & Entertainment. He is also a former Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at The Walt Disney Company, where he led the growth of the mobile gaming division.

www.mychesco.com
Community Policy
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architectures#Blue Bell#At T#The Walt Disney Company#Rego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Wayne, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

CI Financial Enters PA with Acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors

WAYNE, PA — CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) has announced an agreement to acquire Radnor Financial Advisors, a comprehensive wealth and investment management firm serving primarily high-net-worth families in the Greater Philadelphia region. Radnor, based in Wayne, Pa., brings approximately $2.6 billion to CI’s fast-growing U.S. registered investment...
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

WizeHive Secures Growth Capital Investment from LLR Partners

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — WizeHive, provider of a leading SaaS platform – ZengineTM – which enables full lifecycle management of grants, scholarships, and fellowships, today announced a growth capital investment from private equity firm LLR Partners. The capital will be used to help drive continued growth at WizeHive, accelerate the advancement of the Zengine platform, and strengthen customer success infrastructure.
Businesssecuritymagazine.com

Sunil Sekhri joins At-Bay as Head of Security Services

Sunil Sekhri has joined insurance company At-Bay as Head of Security Services. Sekhri brings more than two decades of experience to At-Bay, most recently serving as Managing Director at Ankura, where he led digital forensics and cybersecurity risk mitigation for a variety of engagements, including those addressing ransomware and regulatory compliance.
Businessthepaypers.com

Bigbank teams with Nets for issuer processing and digital payments

Estonia-based Bigbank has selected European payment services provider Nets to provide issuer processing and digital services, including virtual cards and mobile payment capabilities. As a licensed credit institution, Bigbank delivers financial services to European private and corporate customers with a focus on loans, corporate loans and term deposits in Estonia,...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Frontage Laboratories, Inc. to Acquire Quintara Discovery, Inc.

EXTON, PA — Frontage Holdings Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frontage Laboratories, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Quintara Discovery, Inc. According to Dr. Song Li, founder, chairman and CEO of Frontage: “Quintara has an exceptional discovery and development platform that it has leveraged...
Businessfinextra.com

Moneycorp names Francesco Giovanni Ghizzardi as head of payments

Specialist international payments partner moneycorp has appointed global payments expert Francesco Giovanni Ghizzardi as its new Head of Payment Solutions. The appointment comes at a pivotal time as moneycorp continues to transform at pace and enhance its digital offering to serve evolving customer needs. With the Covid-19 pandemic driving businesses...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Shiji Distribution Solutions Signs Partnership with Leading Distribution Provider D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions Continuing European Growth

ATLANTA, Georgia - Shiji Group has announced its latest partnership between Shiji Distribution Solutions and leading distribution provider D-EDGE to provide comprehensive access to Shiji Distributions’ Demand Network. D-EDGE, a leading hotel distribution technology provider in hospitality, offers to 12,000 hotels worldwide, cloud-based e-commerce solutions that are well-integrated to cover...
Businessbusinesswest.com

OMG Inc., OMG Roofing Products Announce Promotion, New Hire

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. recently promoted Josh Kelly to the position of senior vice president for Business Development. Meanwhile, OMG Roofing Products hired Elli-Ann Oskar as Sales and Marketing assistant. In his new role, Kelly will focus on strategic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, product development, licensing, as well...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Taylor Maritime CEO and strategy head buy shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd - Hong Kong-based second-hand ship investor - Both CEO and chief strategy officer buy shares. CEO Edward Buttery buys...
Technologyaithority.com

Outreach and Sales Hacker Launch New Podcast Focused on Revenue Innovation

Outreach, the fastest-growing sales intelligence and engagement platform provider, and Sales Hacker, the largest community for sales professionals, launched a new podcast today aimed at revenue innovators across the go-to-market organization. Hosted by Mary Shea, Outreach’s global innovation evangelist, and Harish Mohan, Outreach senior vice president of revenue excellence and...
Businessvideogameschronicle.com

Former ID@Xbox director joins Thunderful as strategy and investment boss

Thunderful Group has hired former ID@Xbox director Agostino Simonetta to head up its gaming division. Simonetta will start work as the chief strategy and investment officer for the Swedish company’s games business on July 1. In the past 12 months, Thunderful has acquired UK-based studio Coatsink, German game publisher and...
gamingintelligence.com

Relax Gaming adds Spadegaming to distribution platform

Relax Gaming has signed up Spadegaming as the latest addition to its Powered By Relax distribution platform. The agreement will provide Spadegaming with access to Relax’s host of tier-one operators while further enhancing the selection of games available on the Powered By platform. “Spadegaming’s focus on technology and high-quality content...
Businessfinextra.com

Cambridge Global Payments teams up with Steamchain

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, and Steamchain Corp. (“Steamchain”), a technology platform focused on helping to reduce the cost of currency conversion, currency fluctuation risk and cumbersome document flow, are pleased to announce they have partnered to bring a tailored solution to help companies in the global shipping and logistics industries, simplify sending and receiving payments with their global partners.
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Liollio Architecture Elevates 3 Team Members to Associate

CHARLESTON SC − Liollio Architecture is pleased to announce the elevation of Alison Dawson, Mez Joseph, and Aaron Bowman to Associate. The Liollio team celebrates this accomplishment and looks forward to their continued leadership. Alison Dawson, AIA, joined the Liollio team in 2012. Alison knows that change is constant and...
EducationPosted by
Forbes

Doin’ Work: DEI Implementation Strategies For Leadership Teams

As we emerge from a year plagued by a coronavirus pandemic and stunted by an abrupt pause in nearly every facet of life—a year punctuated by ongoing racial and social unrest—now more than ever, higher education institutions and other organizations across the globe are recognizing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). They are rethinking and reimagining ways to advance DEI on college campuses and in the workplace, and for many compelling reasons.
Businessthepaypers.com

INNOPAY, 'Team Data Spaces' join forces to support EU's data strategy

INNOPAY, a Dutch consultancy firm specialised in digital transactions, has teamed up with ‘Team Data Spaces’ to facilitate the development of European data spaces which are at the heart of the EU's data strategy. ‘Team Data Spaces’ is a coalition of European players with experience in standardising, creating, and operationalising...
Businesstechweez.com

Kris Senanu Joins Safaricom as Head of Enterprise Business

In April 2021, we learned that Kris Senanu, alongside Steve Okeyo, serving as Head of Enterprise Business and Managing Director for Consumer Service Delivery units, respectively, left Telkom Kenya. Their exit was reported by the operator as follows:. In August last year, Telkom opened a fresh chapter with the launch...
Businesschannele2e.com

Platinum Equity Completes Ingram Micro Acquisition

Platinum Equity‘s acquisition of Ingram Micro from China’s HNA Group has been completed, sources close to the distribution giant indicate. An official public announcement is expected within days. Under Platinum Equity’s private equity ownership, Ingram Micro is expected to maintain a focus on three established pillars. The background: In a...