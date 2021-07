Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are both immensely successful filmmakers. Harrison Ford is one of the biggest stars of all time. Were he just Han Solo that would be enough. However, in 1981 he also added another role to his filmography that would become just as iconic. Sure, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” doesn’t have Indiana Jones’ name in the title like the sequels, but it’s the film that made everybody’s favorite archeologist a household name who could get himself in the title of a movie. Throw us the idol and we’ll throw you 20 trivia facts about “Raiders.”