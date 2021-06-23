Grow For it! Plant diseases
Plant disease is defined as any abnormal condition that reduces usefulness or productivity. Humans have been studying plant disease and ways to prevent or manage it since we first began cultivating plants for food. For nearly 2,000 years little progress was made because many disease-producing agents are too small to be seen by the naked eye. The inventions of the compound and electron microscopes provided invaluable assistance in discovery and diagnosis.www.mtdemocrat.com