Grow For it! Plant diseases

Wondering how to grow crops in Genshin Impact? When the Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot first launched, Mihoyo disclosed that a gardening mechanic had been considered, but unfortunately, it didn’t make it into the first version of the player housing system. The developers also hinted that we’d be able to invite our favourite characters into our realms in the future, and sure enough, this mechanic arrived with the 1.6 update.