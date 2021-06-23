Cancel
El Dorado County, CA

Grow For it! Plant diseases

By Laurel Rady
Mountain Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant disease is defined as any abnormal condition that reduces usefulness or productivity. Humans have been studying plant disease and ways to prevent or manage it since we first began cultivating plants for food. For nearly 2,000 years little progress was made because many disease-producing agents are too small to be seen by the naked eye. The inventions of the compound and electron microscopes provided invaluable assistance in discovery and diagnosis.

Lifestyle
Virus
Gardening
Facebook
Home & Garden
Instagram
Hilliard, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Good Day Gardening: Planting vegetables in container gardens saves space, grows faster

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6/ FOX 28 Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael and Jeff Turnbull, owner of Darby Creek Nursery, met up at the garden center where practically every perennial, annual flower and vegetable plant are on sale this weekend. If you are a beginner gardener or just getting started this summer but worried your space is limited, consider container gardening.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

How Some Fungi That Cause Diseases Can Grow Through Tiny Gaps

University of Tsukuba research team sheds new light on how fungi that cause diseases can penetrate tissues by squeezing through tiny gaps between plant or animal cells. Fungi are a vital part of nature’s recycling system of decay and decomposition. Filamentous fungi spread over and penetrate surfaces by extending fine threads known as hyphae.
Gardeningagnetwest.com

Best Disease-Resistant and Easiest Roses to Grow

The easiest roses to grow are disease resistant and produce an abundance of flowers throughout the summer and into fall. Perhaps the best-known rose is the ‘Knock Out’ rose. It bears long-lasting masses of cherry-red blooms that have a very light fragrance. This high performing shrub rose is disease resistant, blooms all season long, and can be allowed to grow large with minimal pruning.
Gardeningstmarynow.com

growing

I have a small collection of orchids that are a delight to me. A common misconception is that orchids are difficult to grow.
Industryslashdot.org

Growing Food With Air and Solar Power Is More Efficient Than Planting Crops

There are some. Wild caught fish such as salmon, cod. Ocean mammals such as whales, dolphins, seals. Crustaceans (lobster), frogs, alligators, clams. Wild game such as deer, wild turkeys, quail, bats. Mushrooms, wild berries. Countless other undomesticated animals. Insects. Some of the above exist in both farmed and wild varieties(eg...
Gardeningbiltmorebeacon.com

Get to Growing: Disease Control Biggest Challenge Gardeners Face

Did you know that Western North Carolina is classified as a temperate rainforest ecosystem? Most people are surprised to hear this, but not organic gardeners. Our area is bursting with biodiversity, and with that comes other types of living organisms — some which are not as welcome as others. With...
Gardeningvoicenewsnebraska.com

Extension: Match plants with their preferred growing site

VOICE NEWS REGION – We often get carried away when looking at plants in the garden center or plant catalogs. A particularly attractive plant is so tempting, we buy first then try to figure out where it will survive in our landscape. As a result, gardeners often end up with a mish-mash of plants with different growing requirements, which they […]
Gardeningveranda.com

10 Festive and Flavorful Plants to Grow in September

For much of the country, September signals a welcome reprieve from high-summer temperatures, while in the southern and western parts of the U.S., this month still feels a far cry from experiencing an autumn breeze. No matter where you live, September is the official start of fall, which can be quite a busy season in the garden.
GardeningPCGamesN

Genshin Impact gardening: how to grow plants in your Serenitea Pot

Wondering how to grow crops in Genshin Impact? When the Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot first launched, Mihoyo disclosed that a gardening mechanic had been considered, but unfortunately, it didn’t make it into the first version of the player housing system. The developers also hinted that we’d be able to invite our favourite characters into our realms in the future, and sure enough, this mechanic arrived with the 1.6 update.
Gardeningwilliamsonhomepage.com

GARDEN SPOTS: Big things are happening in small spaces for growing edible plants

Unlike the increasing bustle of the adjacent Franklin Farmers Market on a recent Saturday, Dave Horton wasn’t having a very busy morning. As the keeper of what’s known as the Urban Uprising — a Williamson County Master Gardener Association project that features a series of raised gardens that hold a variety of plants grown in tight spaces — Horton knows his Saturday morning can go from extremely quiet to suddenly active as folks start peppering him with questions.
WildlifePhys.org

New insight into photosynthesis could help grow more resilient plants

A research team led by Washington State University has created a computer model to understand how plants store energy in the thylakoid membrane, a key structure to photosynthesis in plant leaves. The team confirmed the accuracy of the mathematical model with lab experiments. Their work was recently published in the...
GardeningFood52

How to Care for Your Plants in a Heat Wave

It probably comes as no surprise that extreme summer heat is tough on plants. Because water is a precious and limited resource, we cannot rely solely on watering alone. Here are a few other things to give your plants extra TLC during a heat wave:. 1. Prioritize Your Watering. In...
WildlifeWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

The importance of bats and diseases

The COVID-19 outbreak was due to SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. There are many different kinds of coronaviruses that can infect humans. Some of them can cause colds or other mild respiratory diseases. However, others can cause more serious diseases such as COVID-19, acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).
GardeningTree Hugger

Beginner's Guide to Growing Lemon Balm: Plant Care Tips and Uses

Earning the title of Herb of the Year in 2007 by the International Herb Association, lemon balm is a hidden gem of the herb gardening world. All mints have the reputation of being easy to grow, and this variety is no different. Just add a single plant to your garden, and it’ll come back (and possibly multiply) year after year.
GardeningLebanon Enterprise

Integrated pest management in the home garden

If you’re a gardener, at one time or another, you’ve had pest problems. Insects or animals decide your plants are the best place to dine and reproduce. What’s a gardener to do?. Many gardeners are concerned about using pesticides, and rightly so. Some pesticides, if handled improperly, can cause more...
AgricultureWilkes Journal Patriot

Benefits of pruning tomato plants addressed

Pruning is a common topic among those who grow vegetables, including tomatoes. Should we prune tomatoes? Does it improve yield or have other benefits?. I used to be an anti-pruner. I had not seen any research to demonstrate yield benefits and the verdict is still out on pruning’s effect on yield. In situations where plants may be nutrient-limited or suffering from disease, pruning can reduce the number of fruit but often times improve the “marketable” or “desirable” yield.