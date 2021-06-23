EDMT brings SpongeBob’s adventure to the big and small screen

Late night’s roster of Jimmys has some new competition in the form of one Patrick Star. Yes, Patrick from SpongeBob now has his own spin-off titled The Patrick Star Show, and along with its second trailer screening at the Annecy Animation Festival, it also has a premiere date: July 9 at 7 p.m. ET. As announced last year, The Patrick Star Show will follow Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, from the original SpongeBob cast) and his little sister, Squidina, as well as his parents, Bunny and Cecil, as Patrick hosts a talk show for his neighborhood from his bedroom. It’s unclear at this point if Patrick’s best friend and international icon SpongeBob will be involved with the show, or if it’s a Sex and the City reboot situation. This is just the latest in a long line of SpongeBob spinoffs, which includes Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, starring Keanu Reeves. It seems the sun will never set on Bikini Bottom.