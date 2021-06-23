EDMT brings SpongeBob’s adventure to the big and small screen
“And the show must go on” has never rung truer for El Dorado Musical Theatre than the saying has this past year, as the theater group leaders, actors and techs have had to reimagine live theater while dealing with a pandemic and COVID-19 protocols.With Debbie Wilson at the reins, plus her creative production team and the many talented actors, EDMT has pulled through swimmingly and now invites the audience to dive into “The SpongeBob Musical,” opening June 25. The EDMT team has developed a creative way to put on this “live” performance like never before.www.mtdemocrat.com