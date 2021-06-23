York County man charged with child rape
A Shrewsbury Township man is facing charges of child sexual assault after the victim reported the encounters nearly 20 years later, according to court records. Keith Louis Stuckrath Jr., 43, of the 1700 block of Bluejay Court in Shrewsbury Township, is charged with felony rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, both with a person younger than 13 years old, as well as misdemeanors of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and corruption of a minor.www.yorkdispatch.com