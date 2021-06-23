Paris Hilton Wants Babies, Not Billions
The Paris Hilton documentary, I Am Paris, became a pandemic must-watch when it debuted on in September 2020 on YouTube. The candid, enlightening movie pulled back the curtains on one of pop culture’s most famous faces, revealing, among other things, that her natural speaking voice is octaves lower than her high-pitched public character. Fans saw Hilton hard at work behind the scenes, as she maintains a whirlwind career as a business mogul and international touring DJ. Most notably, she declared that she wouldn’t wind down her intense work schedule until she earned $1 billion — though now, Hilton is reconsidering that goal.www.wmagazine.com