LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teen they say has run away previously. Deputies say 15-year-old Christopher Gage Johnson was reported missing by his mother on Thursday, June 24. He was last seen at home on Gaston Webbs Chapel Road in Lincolnton on June 20. When he ran away last time, he was found at a home in Gaston County, but Gaston County Police say he was not found at that home this week.