(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.