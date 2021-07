On June 23, Volunteer Lawyers for Justice held its annual Summer Soiree at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell. After shifting to a completely virtual service model last year, the soiree was VLJ’s first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 attorneys and friends gathered to celebrate VLJ’s work to provide free legal services to those in need and to raise more than $35,000 for the organization.