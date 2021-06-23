Cancel
DMTV Milkshake: Rachel Cope on Finding Beauty in Troubled Times

By Design Milk Staff
Design Milk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is Rachel Cope, creative director of Calico Wallpaper, the wallpaper company she co-founded in 2013 with her partner, Nicholas Cope. For this week’s Milkshake, we asked Rachel about a design hurdle – something that looked easy, but wasn’t. Her response: the process behind Oceania, a gorgeous new collection of wallpapers inspired by the depths of the sea. “I created [Oceania] using a salt-resist process by sprinkling salt into a watercolor painting,” she says. “And I had to create this on a very large scale to make a non-repeating wall mural – I found that to be quite a challenge.”

