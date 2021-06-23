DMTV Milkshake: Rachel Cope on Finding Beauty in Troubled Times

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Portland. Dawn Burrell has learned across disciplines that every step counts. Twenty years ago, she was competing at the Olympics as an elite long jumper. But after retiring, she made an even longer jump into a new career: Cooking. And after impressively working her way through the ropes, Dawn got to re-engage her competitive skills on Top Chef. It was admittedly a stumble of a start for her, as she failed to get all of her components on the plate in the first Elimination Challenge. But despite the mistake, Dawn’s take on global comfort food was enough to elevate her above the errors, sparing her from elimination. Little did she know how integral this would be to the story of Dawn throughout Top Chef season 18.