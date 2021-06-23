Cancel
NFL

Davante Adams talks Rodgers, Extension and Packers WRs

By justis.mosqueda
Acme Packing Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Packers receiver Davante Adams had a phone interview with Fox News where he covered a variety of topics, including the contractual situations of he and his starting quarterback, while also mentioning his absence in OTAs earlier this offseason. If you’re wondering why he did an interview with Fox News, which typically doesn’t operate in the team sports space, he was being sponsored by Optimum Nutrition as a pitchman, a company that also partners with Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Aaron Rodgers
