Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Introducing Zantac 360°™, Formulated With Famotidine

pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

This article was sponsored by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare. Heartburn (pyrosis) is caused by reflux of gastric acid content rising up from the stomach into the esophagus, resulting in a burning sensation in the chest area behind the sternum. Heartburn can also present with symptoms that include a burning sensation in the throat, acidic or bitter taste in the mouth, and chest pain when bending over or lying down.1.

www.pharmacytimes.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Americans#Zantac 360#H2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
Related
Healthhealio.com

Phase 2b/3 trial to evaluate novel peptide formulation in dry eye

Patient dosing is underway in a phase 2b/3 trial investigating ALY688 ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease, according to a press release from Allysta Pharmaceuticals. Up to 900 subjects who have moderate to severe signs and symptoms of dry eye will be enrolled in the randomized, double-masked,...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Blueberries, Says Science

There's a reason many registered dietitians claim that blueberries are the healthiest fruit you can eat. Why? Because blueberries are full of antioxidants that can incredibly benefit your body's overall health. Blueberries can take care of your heart, your body, and even your mind in ways that you may not even be aware of! That's why we decided to list out a few secret effects of eating blueberries that you may not realize.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Are Swollen Feet a Sign of Heart Failure?

Your heart is the hardest-working muscle, pumping an average of 2,000 gallons of blood a day. So when something goes wrong with it, your body will quickly let you know. Heart failure happens when it can’t pump enough blood to keep your organs working normally. One major sign of heart failure is swollen feet, or edema. The swelling comes from fluid trapped inside the tissues of your body.
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

The Future of Pharmaceuticals and the FDA Pipeline

Chad Landmon, attorney and chair of Axinn’s Intellectual Property and FDA Practice Groups, discusses upcoming clinical trials on COVID-19 booster shots, the possibility of cancer vaccines, and the future of pharmaceuticals and FDA approvals. Pharmacy Times spoke with Chad Landmon, attorney and chair of Axinn’s Intellectual Property and FDA Practice...
Bakery and Snacks

Formulating the nutrition bars that consumers crave

Niki Kennedy, senior marketing manager at Glanbia Nutritionals, analyses what consumers really want when it comes to nutrition-packed snacking. It sounds simple to give consumers a great-tasting, decadent nutrition bar. What could go wrong? Apparently, a lot and most consumers know that. According to FMCG Gurus, more than half of US consumers (54%) agreed that healthier snacks are less tasty.
Industrybakingbusiness.com

Formulating holistically optimizes enzyme functionality

To get the most out of enzymes’ functionality, bakers would benefit from looking at how an enzyme blend works together as well as within the formulation. “By taking a single ingredient approach versus a holistic approach, formulas may not be optimized to their full potential,” explained Ashley Beech, senior application technologist, bakery enzymes, IFF Nutrition & Biosciences.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Market Analysisnaturalproductsinsider.com

Formulating modern snacks for nutrition and taste – download

The rapid growth of snacking can be attributed to multiple factors, including the decline of traditional mealtime rituals, growing focus on health and wellness, and the desire and availability of more individualized eating experiences. And while snacking has traditionally been viewed as unhealthy, consumers are now demanding these foods provide better nutrition and more natural, clean-label, and often plant-based ingredients as the population at large pays more attention to their health amidst a global pandemic and changing attitudes surrounding food and beverages.
Healthcancernetwork.com

FDA Approves Alternative to E. Coli–Derived Asparaginase for ALL

Approval of asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn represents a long-awaited alternative to E. Coli–derived asparaginase for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The FDA has granted approval to asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn (Rylaze) as an alternative component to chemotherapy Escherichia coli (E. coli)–derived asparaginase products in adult and pediatric patients with acute...
Sciencearxiv.org

Patch-Smoother and Multigrid for the Dual Formulation for Linear Elasticity

The dual formulation for linear elasticity, in contrast to the primal formulation, is not affected by locking, as it is based on the stresses as main unknowns. Thus it is quite attractive for nearly incompressible and incompressible materials. Discretization with mixed finite elements will lead to -- possibly large -- linear saddle point systems with a particular structure. Whereas efficient multigrid methods exist for solving problems in mixed plane elasticity, to the knowledge of the authors, no multigrid methods are readily available for the general dual formulation. Two are the main challenges in constructing a multigrid method for the dual formulation for linear elasticity. First, in the incompressible limit, the matrix block related to the stress is semi-positive definite. Second, the stress belongs to $\textbf{H}_{\text{div}}$ and standard smoothers, working for $\textbf{H}^1$ regular problems, cannot be applied. We present a novel patch-based smoother for the dual formulation for linear elasticity. We discuss different types of local boundary conditions for the patch subproblems. Based on our patch-smoother, we build a multigrid method for the solution of the resulting saddle point problem and investigate its efficiency and robustness. Numerical experiments show that Robin conditions best fit the multigrid framework, leading eventually to multigrid performance.
Industrypharmacytimes.com

Finding an Opportunity to Advance Pharmacy Practice During a Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant innovation, which presents a unique opportunity for pharmacists to advance pharmacy practice by serving as the integral drug monitoring experts of the health care team. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 spread rapidly throughout the world, with more than 33 million reported cases...
Hair CareSanta Maria Times

Ask the Doctors: Inconclusive if scalp massage stimulates hair growth

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you're enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day's weather. We're still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month's letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.
Diseases & TreatmentsSeattle Weekly

Liver Health Formula Review: PureHealth Research Liver Pills (Scam or Legit?)

The liver is a vital organ that regulates many of our significant chemical levels in the blood. Most of all, it helps to push waste products out of our systems. Unfortunately, the smallest of disruptions in the liver can give rise to unbalanced blood sugar levels, heart and kidney issues, weight gain, bleeding, increased pressure in the brain, and other metabolic disorders.
Kidsautismparentingmagazine.com

Formulating a Behavior Management Plan

Firstly, you might be asking “what is a behavior management plan?” Well, a behavior management plan or BMP is designed to help a student or child overcome or change negative behaviors into positive and more appropriate behaviors. Also known as a behavior intervention plan (BIP), it is important for both parents of children with autism and teachers of students with autism to follow it so there’s consistency between both environments when working to eliminate challenging behaviors.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

ROAR Organic Launches Revamped Complete Hydration Formulation Following Extensive Consumer Research

ROAR Organic has announced a new recipe for its line of beverages, that are now fortified 100% daily value of energy and immunity vitamins B5, B6, B12 and C, as well as antioxidant vitamins A and E, and electrolytes from coconut water. The move was made following market research showing ROAR consumers are actively seeking vitamins and antioxidants at a higher level than electrolytes alone. The new Complete Hydration solutions are already hitting store shelves nationwide, with a bold new packaging design that grabs attention at shelf-level.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Midatech raises £10m to continue formulation development

Drug delivery technology company Midatech Pharma has raised £10m before expenses, it announced on Tuesday, to continue its formulation development work. The AIM-traded firm said the funds were raised through a placing to UK investors of 35,087,720 new shares at a price of 28.5p each, which brought new UK institutions into its shareholder base.