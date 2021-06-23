Chris Salcedo Show: PA Man Schools Board Over Censoring The Public Voice

Because not every student can earn their diploma in a traditional manner, the Lake Holcombe School District awarded Dakota Craker (left) and Zackari Salzgeber, with their graduation certificates June 21, as part of a regular school board meeting. The two completed graduation requirements and received the recognition to applause from the board. “I’ve always said throughout my career, that a person is much better off with a diploma, than without one,” said superintendent Kurt Lindau. Photo by Ginna Young By Ginna Young It’s been over a year, since Lake Holcombe School instituted a live streaming policy of board meetings, as a way to keep the public informed about what’s happening in the district, while still following COVID procedures. Now that school systems are opening back up, members of the Lake Holcombe School Board discussed June 21, whether to continue the offering in a live stream format.