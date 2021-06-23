Cancel
Chris Salcedo Show: It’s Called the Voter “Integrity” Bill; Nothing More

 11 days ago

When Chris Salcedo hears the media call the Texas GOP voter integrity bill a “voter restriction” bill, his blood boils! Why is it that the GOP bill is a “restriction” bill, but the Dem law to federalize elections is called a “rights” bill?

