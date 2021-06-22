Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Managing Spotted Lanternfly in PA: A Collective Responsibility, Opportunity to capitalize

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
local21news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESWICK, ALLEGHENY CO. (WOLF) — At Eichenlaub Inc. in Allegheny County, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Rick Roush, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Administrator Carlos Martinez today provided an update on the state of spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania and the path to beating this invasive species. Eichenlaub Inc., a landscape business, is one of more than 26,000 businesses that have stepped up to the responsibility of holding a spotted lanternfly permit.

local21news.com
