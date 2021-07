The Virginia Tech recruit led Beaver to a 21-0 record and WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A championships, becoming only the fifth team in WPIAL history to win a state title with a perfect record. List finished 19-0 with an 0.64 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 120 innings, and also batted .409 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. She pitched all nine innings in the Bobcats’ 5-4 win vs. Tunkhannock in the state title game, fanned 16 batters and scored the winning run. List also helped Beaver win a WPIAL title in basketball and a section title in volleyball. She expects to play as both a pitcher and hitter in college.