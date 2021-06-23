Cancel
Springfield, IL

Sister Mary Gorman, OP, 72

thejournal-news.net
 10 days ago

Springfield Dominican Sister Mary Frances Gorman, OP, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Sacred Heart Convent. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel in Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service. Visitors are welcome and masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. at the chapel with Dominican Father Michael DeTemple, celebrant, officiating. Mass and graveside services will be livestreamed at https://springfieldop.org/sister-mary-fran-gorman-op/. Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. The Dominican Sisters and family of Sister Gorman are being served by Butler Funeral Home in Springfield.

www.thejournal-news.net
