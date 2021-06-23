First Look: 2022 Infiniti QX60 Crossover Debuts With Snappy Styling
The current Infiniti QX60 is an anonymous entry in the midsize luxury three-row SUV segment, partly due to its rounded styling and partly to a droning, continuously variable transmission. Luckily, there’s a new model on the horizon (previewed by the QX60 Monograph), and it promises to be a wholesale improvement. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 should impress customers with sharp new interior and exterior styling, plus a nine-speed automatic transmission.www.motor1.com