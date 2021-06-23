Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

First Look: 2022 Infiniti QX60 Crossover Debuts With Snappy Styling

By Brett T. Evans
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The current Infiniti QX60 is an anonymous entry in the midsize luxury three-row SUV segment, partly due to its rounded styling and partly to a droning, continuously variable transmission. Luckily, there’s a new model on the horizon (previewed by the QX60 Monograph), and it promises to be a wholesale improvement. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 should impress customers with sharp new interior and exterior styling, plus a nine-speed automatic transmission.

www.motor1.com
Community Policy
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti Qx60#Infiniti Qx50#Design#Snappy#Rear Window#The Qx60 Monograph#Pathfinder#The Lincoln Aviator#American#Japanese#Autograph#Usb#Propilot Assist#Vq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
Home & Gardenmotoringresearch.com

2022 Honda Civic revealed with new fastback-style look

An all-new Honda Civic will arrive in 2022 boasting smooth, low-slung styling including a fastback-style rear end and a smart new interior inspired by the simplicity of the Honda e. The new Civic, to be built in Japan rather than Honda’s UK plant in Swindon, will also use the firm’s...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Is A Plusher, Smarter Three-Row Crossover

The build-up to the unveiling of the all-new Infiniti QX60 has been extensive. Last year, the new SUV's design was previewed by the pretty QX60 Monograph. Other than a sleek exterior, Infiniti promised that this would be a highly capable crossover as well with an especially advanced all-wheel-drive system. The...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spy shots

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is already going under the knife for a nip and a tuck. The GLE-Class was new for the 2020 model year and the 2022 model is getting a refresh. Early prototypes of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class were spotted testing on European public roads with nearly undisguised exteriors and heavily camouflaged interiors.
Home & GardenCarscoops

2023 BMW 7-Series Shows iX-inspired Interior With Curved Displays For The First Time

As BMW is getting ready to either shock or inspire us with the upcoming 7-Series, our spies managed to get a glimpse of its interior for the first time. While the dashboard is still covered, major highlights like the curved dual displays make their first appearance in the 2022/2023 BMW 7-Series. The outline of the dash itself leads us to believe that BMW was heavily inspired by the interior design of models like the all-electric iX, while the raised center console appears to no longer feature a traditional shift selector.
Buying Carskoamnewsnow.com

New Infiniti 2022 QX60 Will Offer A Menu Of Curated Choices

Infiniti’s new 2022 QX60 is sporting some smart upgrades that will undoubtedly appeal to moms looking for a more modern kid hauler that’s both premium and hearty. For its second generation, the three-row SUV smartly blends technology, real-world function and a fresh upscale design. The QX60 competes in a tough...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Hermosa Blue INFINITI QX60

Nice, ONLY 32,583 Miles! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, [P02] PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, [P01] PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate,...
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

2022 INFINITI QX60

The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 goes on sale this fall. The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Autograph tops the lineup, but the technology upgrades need more differentiation from the Pathfinder. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Infiniti QX60? What does it compare to?. The redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row...
CarsAutomobile

2022 Infiniti QX60 Brings Fresh Looks to the Brand's Mid-Size SUV

It isn't often the case that an automaker debuts a concept whose design faithfully transfers over to the production model. Wild wheels are downsized, seductive curves are straightened, and bold looks are generally watered down by safety regulations and manufacturing realities. The all-new 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the exception to that rule, debuting with styling that is nearly identical to the stunning Monograph concept Infiniti showed last year and way, way beyond its predecessor's humdrum visage.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Hatch, Ferrari 296 GTB Hybrid, Infiniti QX60, Kia Stinger EV Render: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. This M5’s owner is obviously the kind of guy that likes to show just how much faster his BMW is than your car, and he isn’t going to let something like having a boat hitched to the rear get in the way. When the lights go green, the BMW/boat combo thunders ahead, leaving the Golf driver in the next lane trailing in its wake.
Carsautotrader.com

2022 Infiniti QX60 Arrives With Elevated Style

The 2022 Infiniti QX60’s styling updates transform it from wallflower to budding style icon as part of the 3-row SUV’s redesign. The new QX60 remains a dressed-up relative to the similarly reworked 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, but it has its own style with the brand’s wide grille, pinched headlights, and a unique two-tone roof paint option.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review: Tech and Luxury Collide

The S-Class is hands down the best-selling luxury car in its class, so where do you begin in trying to describe a whole new generation? For as long as I can remember, the S-Class has always been a hotbed for world-blazing technical innovations. From the first-gen Sonderklasse – or “Special Class” – revealed in 1972, to the 8th-gen W223 model at my disposal, the S-Class sits at the pinnacle of the luxury car hierarchy. I was spoiled with unprecedented levels of comfort, sportiness, refinement, and an eye-watering lineup of technologies.
Buying CarsDigital Trends

2022 Infiniti QX60 aims to make school runs more stylish

Luxury cars conjure destinations like five-star hotels and ski resorts, but the 2022 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row family crossover SUV, designed for school runs and shopping trips. Like it or not, it exemplifies modern automotive luxury. Infiniti sold over 400,000 of the previous-generation QX60 globally, chairman Peyman Kargar told...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Review: The Self-Confident SUV

Sometimes it can feel like there aren’t any “regular” Mercedes-Benz out there. Plenty of AMG versions, or cars dressed up to look like they’re AMG’s handiwork, and even the odd Maybach for the luxe-chasers, but a standard, stolid car with the three-pointed star? That’s the real rarity, it seems. Then...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Lexus LX 600 VIP Will Be New Range-Topping SUV

During the recent reveal for the all-new 2022 Lexus NX crossover, it appeared that Lexus could have teased something much larger: the new LX. This model will replace the aging but rock-solid LX 570, the marque's flagship luxury SUV. We speculated that the new LX could possibly use the name LX 600 and it seems as though we were right. Spanish forum Cochespias recently shared a screenshot that looks to be from an internal company document. On it, we can see three new LX 600 models mentioned below two other variants that carry the existing LX 570 designation. Does this mean there will be two engine options?