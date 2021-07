Two years ago, Young was the first freshman to ever make the Post-Gazette All-Area team. This year, he did nothing but enhance his reputation. Young is considered one of the top juniors in the state and helped North Allegheny win a WPIAL Class 6A championship and make it to the PIAA title game. He hit .437 with four doubles, four triples and six home runs (tied for WPIAL regular season lead). He also scored 33 runs had 23 RBIs and stole 19 bases after hitting .414 with 26 RBIs as a freshman. Young (6 foot, 185 pounds) also is a smooth, excellent defensive shortstop. A definite prospect for next year’s MLB draft. Made verbal commitment to Duke as a freshman.