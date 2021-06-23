OSF Professional Practice Council Makes Generous Donation to Abilities Plus

The Professional Practice Council at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center presented a big donation to Abilities Plus on Tuesday. According to information from Abilities Plus, Shelly Dearing and Brooke Moon with OSF Healthcare dropped off a check for $1,287.00 dollars on Tuesday. The money was raised in a series of fundraisers by the Professional Practice Council at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center. These fundraising efforts included raffles for the organization, along with a Jean’s Day. In a statement to the media, Abilities Plus Director of Development Julie Landwehr stated “All at Abilities Plus are very grateful for the generosity of OSF Saint Luke Medical Center Mission Partners, along with the contributions of the Professional Practice Council!”