Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek Couple Engaged at Pancake House Searching for Video

By Lacy James
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 9 days ago
A Battle Creek couple got engaged at the Pancake House days before it closes forever. They are asking if anyone captured the special moment on video. Congratulations to one of Battle Creek's newest engaged couples, Lucas and Stephanie. With just days left before the iconic Pancake House shutters its doors permanently, a long-time area couple snuck in one more special moment while they could. Unfortunately, they do not have a video of the special moment and are now asking if anyone else there that day happened to capture their special moment. Did you?

