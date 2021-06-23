Old Dominion’s women’s basketball coach sees promise as the Monarchs welcome 10 new players

After an up-and-down first season with the Old Dominion women’s basketball team, head coach DeLisha Milton-Jones is hoping for a little less excitement, a lot more consistency and, above all, more winning.

Like plenty of teams around the country, the Monarchs had a stop-and-start 2020 season, with a slew of postponed and canceled games, stoppages for COVID and players missing time due to injuries. After beginning the season with eyes on a Conference USA title, ODU finished 13-11, losing in the conference tournament semifinals.

Despite their tough season, the Monarchs were still on the precipice of taking down the Owls, charging back in the fourth quarter and falling just short in a 62-60 loss.

It was a difficult way for the season to end, and yet, Milton-Jones had plenty of reason to hope. She knew the future was bright.

“I think there was something special that happened with a select group of the players that experienced that,” Milton-Jones said, “They knew they were on to something special. … To be able to get to that point, do what we did with only seven or eight players, to make it that far into the tournament, that was pretty awesome. It was a great moment for the team and I think they should have a lot of confidence moving forward.”

The Monarchs will return five players, including Ajah Wayne, who provided the backbone for the team throughout the season and especially down the stretch. Wayne was named to the C-USA all-tournament team after averaging 22.5 points and 11 rebounds per game through four games. Her biggest performances came in the biggest moments as she helped power ODU to improbable comeback win after improbable comeback win.

Her presence will be huge for the Monarchs once again as she returns for her senior season, and second year under Milton-Jones.

“Her competitive spirit is a hot commodity in terms of skillsets that players can possess with me,” Milton-Jones said. “She is someone that can just get it done. As you see how she put it on display for us in the tournament, she put us on her back. When things were down and out or we couldn’t find a way or we couldn’t hit shots, … (Wayne) said, ‘I’m going to be relentless, I’m going to affect the game in other ways. I’m going to get to the basket, I’m going to offensive rebound, I’m going to push the ball in transition,’ and when she relied on those elements, we were able to win games.”

The team’s 2021 signing class features 10 new players, including locals Brianna Jackson (Princess Anne High), a junior transfer from Miami; and freshman Ashanti Barnes (Lake Taylor High). Both players have plenty of big-game experience, with Jackson, the 2018 All-Tidewater Player of the Year, winning a pair of state titles with the Cavaliers, and Barnes earning a state crown in 2019 with the Titans.

“I expect them to come in and buy into this culture,” Milton-Jones said. “I expect for them to have a different type of pressure upon them because they are local, so they have the ability to draw fans on a consistent basis and they also have the ability to win over even more.

“But more than anything, I want them to come and contribute according to the roles that I will have them play and for them to do that to the best of their ability.”

After several weeks of summer break, the Monarchs will reconvene for a month of summer workouts in early July before starting the fall season in late August. The team will get the chance to take a break and “shake some of last year off,” Milton-Jones said, before coming back, turning the page and leaving the tumult of 2020 in the rearview mirror.

“When you look at the core group that we have coming back, that in itself lends itself to us having a mindset of positivity,” Milton-Jones said. “Knowing that we won’t have as many restrictions that we had because of COVID and that we’ll have a deeper team, that’s exciting.”