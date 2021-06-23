Mortimer's and Aster Cafe announce indoor music gigs for July in Minneapolis
Two of Minneapolis' smallest music rooms with big reputations, Mortimer's and the Aster Café, have each announced their return to hosting indoor live performances in July. Mortimer's will host its first gig in nearly 16 months on July 7 with Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club Mpls and "guests." That first show was just intended to be a free test-run of sorts timed to manager Alex Walsh's birthday, but Walsh said, "It went from us just wanting a low-key start to going all-in pretty quickly."www.startribune.com