Ah, Hamilton. You either gave into the hype in 2015, or you actively avoided it and made your hatred for the musical clear. Either way, there’s no way you could have been at school when Hamilton opened on Broadway and not learnt at least a few of the songs, even if it was just because your mates would constantly sing around you. The musical is sung-through, meaning that literally every word is said in the form of song or rap. If you’ve memorised all the words, you’ve memorised the entire plot.