This Is When You Should Be Baking With Expensive Butter

If you're someone who loves the taste and texture of European-style butter, which tends to be more expensive, then you might think it'd be a great go-to for baking. And it is an excellent option, though there are some exceptions to keep in mind when choosing which butter to bake with. European-style butter has a higher butterfat content than that of regular butter in the U.S. More specifically, King Arthur Baking explains that AA butter (which is the kind with the best butter flavor) has 18% water, 80% butterfat and the rest is made up of milk solids while the butterfat content of European-style butter ranges between 82 to 86% instead.