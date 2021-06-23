South Africa BTC scam Africrypt makes off with $3.8B, asks victims not to report
South African investors are still in shock after a digital currency scam reportedly made off with R54 billion ($3.8 billion) and blamed it on a hack. Africrypt was around for two years, but in that time it had allegedly lured investment from high-net worth individuals and celebrities. Once it claimed it had been hacked, the company allegedly urged its investors not to report as authorities would frustrate recovery efforts.coingeek.com