an NFT marketplace and platform for creating NFTs, says it has closed on an over-subscribed Series A funding round raising $13 million. The funding saw the participation of Ripple, Animoca Brands, Metapurse, Doug Band, a former advisor to Bill Clinton, and Jon Oringer, founder and executive chairman of Shutterstock. Other participants in the round funding included John Kim, president of platform and marketplaces at Expedia Group, Double Peak, 7 O’Clock Capital, 640 Oxford Ventures, Digital Finance Group, Spark Digital Capital, Reimagined Ventures, and 840 Venture Partners.