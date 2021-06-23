Cancel
‘Drag Race’ Doing ‘Brady Bunch’ Crossover with Sitcom’s Original Cast

By James Hibberd
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
The event promises to "make and break pop culture history" as it reunites 'The Brady Bunch' original cast members alongside 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' favorites. You read that right: RuPaul’s Drag Race is doing a crossover event with the iconic sitcom The Brady Bunch — and several members of the show’s original cast are on board.

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

