It is estimated that approximately 80% of American homes have a garage or carport in their home. For many, this is an ongoing home improvement project that never ends. Every year, it’s a summer project. Make this summer the last time you have to do that with a well-thought-out transformation. When you turn your garage into a useful space, it creates room in your home that you won’t have to worry about and gives you the feeling of a productive balanced life. Follow these steps to convert your garage into a space you can use.