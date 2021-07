One evening last fall, Rylee Bonning hung out after dinner with a few dormmates in a friend’s room. A typical gathering, except in atypical pandemic times. A couple days later, one of her friends tested positive for coronavirus. Idaho State University contact tracers asked Bonning how long she was in the room and whether she had been wearing a mask. (She hadn’t.) Bonning landed in two weeks’ quarantine and was told to take classes online and isolate in an off-campus apartment. She immediately thought of her grandmother, who had recently been severely sick with COVID-19. “One little slip-up and I was afraid, terrified.”