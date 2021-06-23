Duggar Fans Have A New Favorite Couple: Who Wins The Title?
Counting On fans often have a difficult time choosing a favorite Duggar couple. There are many to choose from, and fans love them all, which makes this tricky. In the past, John and Abbie Duggar have been fans' favorite, but this changes often. Fans point out their favorites depending on what the couples are up to and what they decide to share on social media. Over the years, plenty of the Duggar couples have unofficially held the title. And some fans claim that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are their favorites too.