Duggar Fans Have A New Favorite Couple: Who Wins The Title?

Counting On star Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) shares there was a lot that happened beneath the surface while the Duggar family was starting in the public eye. The reality TV star admitted to having to "wrestle through a lot" while growing up on the TLC series on the Dinner Party podcast with Jeremy Fall. "I think a lot of people do look into fame, and they think it's all beautiful, it's all wonderful, and yes, as I'm saying, there are tons of perks. But then, you also have to wrestle through a lot," Jinger explained. "They can think, 'Oh, you don't wrestle with anything, you don't struggle with being depressed one day…' I think it's been more challenging for me personally to figure out how to move past that, and how to truly open up to people."